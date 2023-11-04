Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PSN. Bank of America raised Parsons from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Parsons from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parsons presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.75.

NYSE PSN opened at $61.62 on Friday. Parsons has a 12 month low of $40.61 and a 12 month high of $62.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parsons will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc boosted its position in Parsons by 13.3% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 805,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,045,000 after purchasing an additional 94,384 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Parsons by 818.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 1,739.7% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 221.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 128,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after buying an additional 88,915 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

