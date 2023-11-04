Paycom Software’s (PAYC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

PAYC has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $400.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Paycom Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $331.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $294.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $275.50.

PAYC opened at $158.95 on Wednesday. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $374.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $263.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,146,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $689,423,000 after acquiring an additional 801,539 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,629,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,423,000 after acquiring an additional 689,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,684,000 after acquiring an additional 646,679 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1,241.2% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 375,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,163,000 after purchasing an additional 347,523 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 871,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,129,000 after purchasing an additional 334,363 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

