Paycom Software’s (PAYC) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Paycom Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut Paycom Software from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $399.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Paycom Software from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $275.50.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC opened at $158.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $263.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.40. Paycom Software has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $374.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,585,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,585,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,917,229,000 after acquiring an additional 73,414 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 59.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,146,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $689,423,000 after acquiring an additional 801,539 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $581,056,000 after acquiring an additional 43,991 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 73.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,629,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,423,000 after acquiring an additional 689,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 8.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,756,000 after acquiring an additional 108,505 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

