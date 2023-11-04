Paycom Software’s (PAYC) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCFree Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Paycom Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut Paycom Software from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $399.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Paycom Software from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $275.50.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC opened at $158.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $263.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.40. Paycom Software has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $374.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,585,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,585,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,917,229,000 after acquiring an additional 73,414 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 59.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,146,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $689,423,000 after acquiring an additional 801,539 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $581,056,000 after acquiring an additional 43,991 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 73.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,629,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,423,000 after acquiring an additional 689,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 8.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,756,000 after acquiring an additional 108,505 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

