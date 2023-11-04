Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Lowered to $170.00 at Mizuho

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $225.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $236.00 to $234.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $230.13.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Paylocity

Paylocity Stock Down 15.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $145.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.52 and a beta of 1.05. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $140.81 and a 12-month high of $235.00.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $308.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.43 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 21.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Paylocity will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 57,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.82, for a total value of $11,122,050.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,913,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,433,915.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 19,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total value of $3,821,552.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,003,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,966,857. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 57,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.82, for a total transaction of $11,122,050.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,913,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,433,915.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,189 shares of company stock worth $33,943,823 in the last quarter. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paylocity

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,210,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paylocity

(Get Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.