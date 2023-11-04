PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $68.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $85.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a market perform rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.76.

Get PayPal alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PYPL

PayPal Trading Up 1.9 %

PayPal stock opened at $56.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $92.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 2.0% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 0.4% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in PayPal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 3.3% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.