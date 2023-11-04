PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.36 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40. The company issued revenue guidance of +6-7% yr/yr to $7.82-7.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.98 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a market perform rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.76.

PayPal stock opened at $56.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $92.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in PayPal by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,423,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,449,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,956 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,947,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,966,000 after purchasing an additional 235,651 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PayPal by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,271 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $1,022,333,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

