PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of PCTEL in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

PCTEL Stock Performance

PCTI opened at $6.81 on Friday. PCTEL has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.16 million, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.84.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PCTEL had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PCTEL

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of PCTEL during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 29.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,656 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 417,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 347.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,845 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 36,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 14.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,431 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. 45.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PCTEL

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

