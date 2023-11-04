Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PEGA. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Pegasystems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Pegasystems from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.90.

Pegasystems Price Performance

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $45.57 on Friday. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $31.06 and a 1-year high of $59.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pegasystems news, insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $40,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pegasystems news, insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $40,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $88,168.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,764.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,949 shares of company stock worth $139,767. 50.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pegasystems

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at $1,054,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 79.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at $1,059,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 55.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Featured Stories

