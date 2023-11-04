Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PTON. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.89.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.12. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $17.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.03.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.28). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 686.29% and a negative net margin of 45.05%. The business had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Cortese sold 14,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $98,662.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,471.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $52,300.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,097.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Cortese sold 14,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $98,662.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,251 shares in the company, valued at $99,471.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 3.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 25.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

