Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Declares $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.481 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Pembina Pipeline has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years. Pembina Pipeline has a payout ratio of 91.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.1%.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of PBA traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,208,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,041. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.27. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $36.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 14.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 177,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after buying an additional 49,187 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,894,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 869,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,334,000 after buying an additional 289,700 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PBA. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PBA

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.