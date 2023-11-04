Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target Cut to $250.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $335.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Penumbra from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Penumbra from $320.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Penumbra from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $317.25.

PEN stock opened at $197.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.02 and a beta of 0.58. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $144.76 and a fifty-two week high of $348.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. Penumbra had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.76, for a total value of $2,086,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.76, for a total value of $2,086,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.48, for a total value of $86,183.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 340 shares in the company, valued at $86,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,096 shares of company stock valued at $8,161,381. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Penumbra by 8.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Penumbra by 44.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Penumbra by 15.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Penumbra by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,123,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

