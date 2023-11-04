Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barrington Research from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Perdoceo Education Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of PRDO stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. Perdoceo Education has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average is $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Perdoceo Education’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $269,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 838,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,141,311.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $269,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 838,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,141,311.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Hurst sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $240,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,649,308.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,064 shares of company stock valued at $2,121,220 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRDO. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 182.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 46.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 63.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 44.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

