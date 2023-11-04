Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 76.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,240 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Perrigo by 73.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Perrigo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Perrigo by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Perrigo from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

NYSE PRGO opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.89. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently -259.52%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

