Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on December 19th

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.273 per share on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.
Perrigo has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Perrigo has a payout ratio of 34.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Perrigo to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.
Perrigo Trading Up 3.3 %
NYSE:PRGO opened at $28.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.89. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perrigo
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Perrigo during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Perrigo by 345.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Perrigo by 5,903.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in Perrigo by 117.0% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Perrigo by 23.7% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PRGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Perrigo from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.
Perrigo Company Profile
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.
