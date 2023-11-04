Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Raised by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 75.2% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 150,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after buying an additional 64,669 shares during the period. Alpha Family Trust boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 19.0% in the second quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 14,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.6% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after buying an additional 12,551 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.6% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. HSBC began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Trading Up 2.5 %

Pfizer stock opened at $31.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.70 and a 52 week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 15.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.