Philadelphia Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Philadelphia Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Zoetis by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.63.

NYSE ZTS opened at $162.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $127.86 and a one year high of $194.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.06.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.14% and a net margin of 27.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,950,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,836.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,950,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,853 shares of company stock worth $4,851,404 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

