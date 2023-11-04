Philadelphia Trust Co. Has $351,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Philadelphia Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 4.7% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in Waste Management by 1,459.9% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its position in Waste Management by 12.5% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Waste Management by 1.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 55,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,623,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on WM. HSBC began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.77.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM stock opened at $168.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $173.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

