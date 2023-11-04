Philadelphia Trust Co. Has $809,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $519,380,000,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 96,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 36.6% during the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 6,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 8.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 173,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,570,000 after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $90.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.98. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $100.92. The company has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.38.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

