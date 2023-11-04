Philadelphia Trust Co. Increases Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Southern by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,472,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,277,269,000 after buying an additional 1,283,943 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,719,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,415,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,914 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,428,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,073,493,000 after purchasing an additional 349,353 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Southern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,296,000 after purchasing an additional 255,838 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,613,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,743 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,801,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,490 shares of company stock worth $1,459,055. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Southern Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE SO opened at $70.39 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.76. The firm has a market cap of $76.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.08%.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

