Philadelphia Trust Co. Sells 290 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Philadelphia Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 379.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE:D opened at $43.61 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $68.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.52.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

