Philadelphia Trust Co. Sells 355 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 84.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 160.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $128.31 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.93 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.93.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 43.55%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PPG. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.44.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

