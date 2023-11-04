Philadelphia Trust Co. Sells 3,889 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $63.59 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $65.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. On average, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,722 shares of company stock worth $295,652. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

