Philadelphia Trust Co. Sells 7,400 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CSX by 101,926.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CSX by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,543,883,000 after buying an additional 8,797,783 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CSX by 558.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,620,000 after buying an additional 5,767,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CSX by 45,104.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,415,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,467,000 after buying an additional 4,405,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.56 and a 200 day moving average of $31.59. The firm has a market cap of $60.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $34.38.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CSX

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.