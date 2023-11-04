Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $98,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 305,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 59.0% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.6 %

PM stock opened at $91.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $142.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.87.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PM. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.73.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

