Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Lifted to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $146.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $130.94.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $116.80 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $125.19. The company has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.07.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

In other news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,814,067.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,814,067.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,648 shares of company stock valued at $41,396,371 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969,418 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 416.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $710,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009,826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,888,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

