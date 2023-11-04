Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Acquires 1,192 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,235,000 after buying an additional 20,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CPB shares. TheStreet downgraded Campbell Soup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stephens started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $346,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,572.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $40.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.02 and its 200 day moving average is $45.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.37. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

