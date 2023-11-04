Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $399.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $399.06 and a 200 day moving average of $397.85. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $340.00 and a fifty-two week high of $422.15. The firm has a market cap of $319.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

