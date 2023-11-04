Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Sells 941 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GILD stock opened at $81.59 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.87 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

