Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Acquires Shares of 6,473 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTB. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 13.9% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,252,000 after acquiring an additional 38,219 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTB shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.62.

M&T Bank Price Performance

MTB stock opened at $122.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.84. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $172.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.08.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $136,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 5,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,551.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $136,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at $959,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading

