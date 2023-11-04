Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Boosts Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,877 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $617,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 27.8% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 153,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 33,415 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 93,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 18.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 69,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.35.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $15.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

