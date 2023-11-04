Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Boosts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 7.1% during the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 33,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,403,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler Companies cut their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.24.

Accenture Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE ACN opened at $313.41 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $330.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $311.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,334 shares of company stock worth $9,041,467. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.