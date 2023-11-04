Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,524 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Target by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.3% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in shares of Target by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,565 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 5.1% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Raymond James lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.35.

Target stock opened at $112.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Target’s payout ratio is 60.44%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

