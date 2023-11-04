Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $481,000 Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Novartis were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 750.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NVS. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Novartis Price Performance

NYSE NVS opened at $92.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.28. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.98 and a 12-month high of $105.61.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.