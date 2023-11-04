Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $627,000 Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Lincoln National by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Lincoln National by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 47,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 9,091 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth $2,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.83. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $39.40.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Lincoln National from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Lincoln National from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.62.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

