Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $741,000 Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,618 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 32.4% during the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 50,671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,217,000 after buying an additional 12,413 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.1% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 18.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 721,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,506,000 after purchasing an additional 112,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 0.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 100,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,125,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total value of $3,883,876.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,840 shares in the company, valued at $15,322,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total value of $3,883,876.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,840 shares in the company, valued at $15,322,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $498.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $523.46 and its 200-day moving average is $481.13. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $558.64.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.41.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

