Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Purchases 14,552 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 833.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,552 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $16,268,800,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. HSBC started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC opened at $123.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.97. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $170.27.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

