Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Purchases 309 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $234,787,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $138.60 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $97.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.33.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

