Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Purchases 769 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 73.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $217.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.66. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.42 and a fifty-two week high of $255.10.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

