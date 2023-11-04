Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Raises Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,692,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $283,648,000 after purchasing an additional 390,325 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 11.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 33,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB opened at $36.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.61. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $36.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.27%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMB. CIBC began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

