Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,551,000 after purchasing an additional 73,429,036 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,038,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,071,000 after buying an additional 34,970 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,481,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,927,000 after buying an additional 617,023 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,740,000 after buying an additional 80,408 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,269,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,923,000 after acquiring an additional 28,424 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $136.00 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.97 and a fifty-two week high of $157.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

