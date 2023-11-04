Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 116 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 56.2% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 64,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 23,271 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in 3M by 1.3% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in 3M by 11.4% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 635,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,567,000 after purchasing an additional 65,045 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Stock Performance

MMM stock opened at $93.86 on Friday. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $133.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.61 and its 200-day moving average is $99.88.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.30.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

