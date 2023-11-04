Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc trimmed its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,056 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,569,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,710,394,000 after acquiring an additional 185,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,131,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,979,148,000 after buying an additional 96,038 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 10,020,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,161,000 after buying an additional 26,148 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,170,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,925,000 after buying an additional 176,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,100,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,734,000 after acquiring an additional 715,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $132.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.82. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $135.66.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 170.03%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.