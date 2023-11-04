Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the period. SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. owned about 8.77% of SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF worth $6,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of EMTL traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.79. 2,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.55. SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $52.27.
SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
The SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (EMTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed and has broad capabilities to invest in investment grade and high-yield emerging market debt. EMTL was launched on Apr 13, 2016 and is managed by State Street.
