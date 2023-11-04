Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys 450 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 381.9% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $436.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,222,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,251,937. The company has a 50-day moving average of $436.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $435.08. The company has a market cap of $337.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $371.53 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

