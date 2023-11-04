Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 0.6% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth boosted its position in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 376.9% during the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $47,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.79. 4,063,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,680,513. The stock has a market cap of $229.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.83 and its 200 day moving average is $180.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.14.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

