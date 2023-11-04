Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 0.6% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFG. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 91.9% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 90.3% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of EFG traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.98. 892,494 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.37 and a 200 day moving average of $92.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

