Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Grows Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,486 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 0.8% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total transaction of $213,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,173,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total transaction of $213,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,173,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,824 shares of company stock worth $21,131,844. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $314.60. 16,764,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,723,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.89. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $330.54. The company has a market cap of $809.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on META. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.78.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

