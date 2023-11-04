Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $2.71 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,396 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $47.14. 168,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,929. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $40.29 and a one year high of $49.95.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

