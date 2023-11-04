Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $3.28 Million Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. owned 0.24% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $894,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 153,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 24,956 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 349,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after acquiring an additional 14,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 571,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:TIPX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.19. 641,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,703. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average of $18.38. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $19.07.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.