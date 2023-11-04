Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $5.65 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

BATS EFV traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,786,139 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.12. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

